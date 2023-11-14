Jamahal Hill scoffs at Alex Pereira’s ability after UFC 295 title win: ‘Is He ready to fight me? I don’t think so’

Despite making his intentions clear to pursue a title fight with newly-minted light heavyweight champion off the back of UFC 295 over the course of last weekend, former divisional champion, Jamahal Hill claims the Brazilian is not ready for him if they share the Octagon together.

Hill, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion and product of Dana White’s Contender Series, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he landed the divisional title back in January of this year in Rio de Janiero, Brazil – landing a unanimous decision win over Pereira’s training partner and close friend, Glover Teixeira.

Attending UFC 295 on Saturday night in Madison Square Garden, Illinois native, Hill watched on from fighter row as Brazilian knockout artist, Pereira notched another stoppage win, this time recording a second round TKO win over Jiri Prochazka, securing the light heavyweight title against the Czech Republic native.

And offering to fight former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya in a mixed martial arts trilogy rubber match at the light heavyweight limit, Pereira has been earmarked to defend his light heavyweight title against the above-mentioned, Hill off the bat by UFC CEO, Dana White.

Sharing his thoughts on a fight with Pereira, Hill initially claimed that neither the new champion, nor Adesanya were on his level in the slightest.

“I thought it ended a little early,” Jamahal Hill said. “But, um, all in all. I was just thinking, neither one of these dudes are on my level, like neither one of them. I don’t think they are in any facet of the game, and I can’t wait to get back in full health and be able to show that.”

“I think he (Alex Pereira) did well,” Jamahal Hill explained. “He came out, and he chopped the leg. He got busy on it early, you know, and he stayed patient. He showed that you can’t just come out and grab him and take him down… So, yeah, it’s exciting. He made me really excited to get back.”

Jamahal Hill doubts Alex Pereira is ready to fight him

And furthermore, Hill has now claimed that the Sao Paulo native is no way near “ready” to compete against him – as speculation ramps up regarding a future championship pairing.

“Is (Alex) Pereira ready to fight me?” Jamahal Hill told Inside Fighting. “I don’t think so.”

