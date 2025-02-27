Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes – Odds and UFC 313 Match Preview

ByTimothy Wheaton

Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes are set to face off in a lightweight bout at UFC 313 on March 8, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This matchup promises to be an exciting clash of styles between two finishers in the lightweight division.

Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes Odds

The betting odds for the upcoming lightweight bout between Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 313 currently favor Turner as the favorite at -210, while Bahamondes is the underdog at +180. These odds suggest that Turner is considered more likely to win, with implied probabilities of about 67.7% for Turner and 35.7% for Bahamondes. For the best sportsbooks click here for further information.

READ MORE:  Top 5: The Best Jiří Procházka UFC Fights - Countdown for the Czech Samurai

Jalin Turner’s status as the favorite reflects his experience against higher-ranked opponents and his ability to finish fights both on the feet and on the ground. However, his recent struggles, including three losses in his last four fights, may give bettors pause. Meanwhile, Bahamondes enters the UFC fight with significant momentum, having secured two first-round knockouts in his last two outings.

As for the likely method of victory, both fighters are known for their finishing abilities. Turner’s stoppage victories are split between knockouts (60%) and submissions (20%), making him a dual threat in striking exchanges and grappling scenarios. Bahamondes, on the other hand, relies heavily on his striking, with most of his wins coming via knockout or TKO. Given their styles, a finish, whether by knockout or submission, seems more probable than a decision. A finish is expected to be more likely than a decision given their combined 26 stoppage victories. The odds suggest Jalin Turner is more likely to win, but Bahamondes’ momentum and style make him a dangerous underdog.

READ MORE:  Bryce Mitchell Threatens to Hand 'Lord' a 'Country A** Whoopin' After UFC Seattle Call Out

Bahamondes is riding high after back-to-back first-round knockouts in 2024, earning Performance of the Night bonuses for victories over Christos Giagos and Manuel Torres. Turner has faced challenges recently, losing three of his last four fights. His most recent outing was a second-round loss to Renato Moicano at UFC 300, though he previously displayed his devastating power with a first-round knockout of Bobby Green.

This fight is significant for both fighters. For Turner, it represents an opportunity to bounce back from recent setbacks and prove he belongs among the division’s best. For Bahamondes, it’s a chance to break into the rankings and continue building his reputation as one of the most exciting prospects at lightweight. With both fighters boasting high finishing rates, 26 combined stoppages in their professional careers, fans can expect an action-packed contest that could end dramatically at any moment.

READ MORE:  Michael Chandler weighs in on enemy Patricio Pitbull's UFC 314 debut: 'There's a little bit of bad blood'

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts