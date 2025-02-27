Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes – Odds and UFC 313 Match Preview

Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes are set to face off in a lightweight bout at UFC 313 on March 8, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This matchup promises to be an exciting clash of styles between two finishers in the lightweight division.

Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes Odds

The betting odds for the upcoming lightweight bout between Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 313 currently favor Turner as the favorite at -210, while Bahamondes is the underdog at +180. These odds suggest that Turner is considered more likely to win, with implied probabilities of about 67.7% for Turner and 35.7% for Bahamondes. For the best sportsbooks click here for further information.

Jalin Turner’s status as the favorite reflects his experience against higher-ranked opponents and his ability to finish fights both on the feet and on the ground. However, his recent struggles, including three losses in his last four fights, may give bettors pause. Meanwhile, Bahamondes enters the UFC fight with significant momentum, having secured two first-round knockouts in his last two outings.

As for the likely method of victory, both fighters are known for their finishing abilities. Turner’s stoppage victories are split between knockouts (60%) and submissions (20%), making him a dual threat in striking exchanges and grappling scenarios. Bahamondes, on the other hand, relies heavily on his striking, with most of his wins coming via knockout or TKO. Given their styles, a finish, whether by knockout or submission, seems more probable than a decision. A finish is expected to be more likely than a decision given their combined 26 stoppage victories. The odds suggest Jalin Turner is more likely to win, but Bahamondes’ momentum and style make him a dangerous underdog.

Bahamondes is riding high after back-to-back first-round knockouts in 2024, earning Performance of the Night bonuses for victories over Christos Giagos and Manuel Torres. Turner has faced challenges recently, losing three of his last four fights. His most recent outing was a second-round loss to Renato Moicano at UFC 300, though he previously displayed his devastating power with a first-round knockout of Bobby Green.

This fight is significant for both fighters. For Turner, it represents an opportunity to bounce back from recent setbacks and prove he belongs among the division’s best. For Bahamondes, it’s a chance to break into the rankings and continue building his reputation as one of the most exciting prospects at lightweight. With both fighters boasting high finishing rates, 26 combined stoppages in their professional careers, fans can expect an action-packed contest that could end dramatically at any moment.