Jake Peacock Eyes his “Best Performance” “For the Biggest Fight of My Career Today” at ONE 173

Jake Peacock has had a lot of historic moments on his own journey transpire in Japan, and that will continue in a big way in the coming days. Peacock clashes with Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a Muay Thai bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 15th in Japan. Peacock appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to discuss the synchronicity of this particular fight, which was tied to a world tournament in Tokyo, Japan, years ago.

It was at that tournament that Peacock transitioned into Muay Thai and kickboxing after that prior Kyokushin Karate experience. When asked if there is a certain synchronicity here with this fight being in Tokyo, Jake Peacock said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, I mean last time I was there I was 18 years old I believe. So to go back, I mean I love Japan. I love the Japanese way of things. I love the culture and I spent my whole childhood in karate all the way up till I was 18 years old. So, it will be very special heading back there for the biggest fight of my career today.”

Jake Peacock wants to take Suakim’s hairline as well as the victory

Heading into this consequential contest and addressing his established presence in ONE and how he has endeared himself to the ONE Championship fan base, Jake Peacock stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, I think I got a good fan base right now and some of the best fans are the Thai fans. Now I’ll be fighting a Thai. So I have to do them proud because Muay Thai is their sport and I’m coming in here as a foreigner. So it wouldn’t be honoring if I didn’t put on the best performance I’ve had to date. So that’s what I’m aiming for.”

Also, touching on his pedigreed opponent, who is a former three-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai champion with over 200 fights in the context of his thoughts on Suakim’s skill set and resume heading into this big ONE Championship contest, Peacock quipped [via Bowks Talking Bouts],