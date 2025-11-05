Carlo Bumina Ang Thinks Elbek Alyshov Doesn’t “Have Much Striking”, Eyes Ranked Foe After One Fn 37

Carlo Bumina Ang will battle Elbek Alyshov at ONE Fight Night 37 on November 7th. Bumina Ang appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to discuss multiple topics. The Team Lakay product embodies the newer permutation of the camp that we have seen emerge in recent years. The older assessment of that camp centred on praising Team Lakay’s high-level striking but also noticing some big gaps in the anti-grappling.

That has since been demonstrably shored up among members of the team, and that understanding of thwarting grappling advances will certainly behoove Bumina Ang in this next outing. When asked for his thoughts on his opponent’s skill set and resume, Bumina Ang said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Well, I see that he’s very aggressive on his wrestling and grappling. I think he’s more focused on that. That’s his strong side that I know he’s going to do most of the rounds. So, I came to think that he doesn’t have that much on standing. He don’t have much striking. So I think it’s a very, very interesting to fight again… So the difference is just I think Elbek is more on the wrestling and grappling.”

Carlo Bumina Ang eyes “Getting closer to the belt” post-ONE Fight Night 37

Carlo Bumina Ang is also hungry for an MMA rankings spot in ONE Championship, and beating an undefeated opponent would really serve that goal.

When asked if he thinks a statement win here could catapult him into fighting a ranked opponent in the ONE Circle thereafter, Bumina Ang stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],