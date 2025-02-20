Jake Peacock Brutalizes Shinji Suzuki En Route to a Third Round TKO – ONE 171

The bantamweight Muay Thai bout between Jake Peacock and Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171: Qatar was a highly anticipated contest that showcased two strikers with contrasting styles. The Japanese veteran faced the Canadian-British one-handed athlete.

Jake Peacock vs. Shinji Suzuki Results

Held on February 20, 2025, at the Lusail Sports Arena, the fight promised fireworks as both athletes sought to prove themselves on the global stage.

The British-Canadian Jake Peacock entered the bout riding high after a successful ONE Championship debut in April 2024, where he secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Kohei Shinjo. The athlete, who was born without his right forearm, has inspired fans worldwide with his resilience and unique style. A Road to ONE: Canada tournament winner, Peacock boasted a 13-1 professional record with 11 knockouts and aimed to continue his rise in the bantamweight division with a second-straight win in ONE Championship.

A seasoned Japanese Muay Thai practitioner Shinji Suzuki posed a significant challenge for Peacock. With experience against high-level competition, including notable performances against elite fighters like Han Zi Hao, Suzuki brought heavy boxing skills and devastating low kicks to the table. Suzuki sought to derail Peacock’s momentum and reestablish himself as a top contender in the division.

It was a three-round Muay Thai match in four-ounce gloves at ONE 171, Peacock opened by attacking the legs of his opponent both to the thigh and calf. Suzuki used his lead hand jab and hook to success but largely the story of the first round was powerful kicks from the British-Canadian athlete landing.

Jake Peacock was relentless in round two, taking the center and attacking with a combination of kicks to both legs and the body of his opponent. The British-Canadian tied up in a clinch and dropped Suzuki scoring a knockdown with knees and elbows.

In the third round, Peacock scored a knockdown early with an elbow from his shorter arm. A third knockdown was scored with leg kicks and Shinji Suzuki struggled to stay on his feet and went down from a barrage of punches. Jake Peacock earns a TKO win in the third round at ONE 171 at 1:39.