‘I Wouldn’t Wish My Life on Anyone’: An Emotional Mike Tyson Opens Up Before Jake Paul Showdown

Ahead of the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul matchup, Mike Tyson opened up about the emotional and physical battles he’s been facing leading up to the fight. Tyson, who’s a boxing legend and one of the most feared men ever in the sport, has been vocal about what he’s gone through and the affect it’s taken on his life.

Tyson was scheduled to fight Paul in July this year but had a medical emergency that postponed the bout and moved it to November. The 58-year-old had an ulcer flare-up on a plane that required medical attention.

Mike Tyson speaks with andre ward

In a podcast with another boxing legend, Andre Ward, he questioned if life had been “too much” for Tyson prompting an emotional response as he shed tears as he answered.

Mike Tyson had an emotional response, “I don’t wish that on anyone. I don’t wish my life on no one. As a whole, yeah.” said the legend. He also talked about how fame motivated him and how his age shouldn’t be an x-factor for the fight. “That’s why I was training so hard. I was a nobody that wanted to be a somebody. I wanted it all. I wanted to be the biggest fighter in the history of life.

“I don’t think I’m 58. Do you think I feel 58 when I’m fighting these young n****** in the gym, and they’re bashing me them big strong mother*******, and I’m bashing them back. He’s supposed to be the young guy, I’m supposed to be the old man, he’s going to run all…night? I think he should try it.” -Mike Tyson on his age

Tyson’s First Professional fight in two decades

The showdown against Paul is scheduled to be ‘Iron’ Mike’s first professional bout in two decades. In 2020 he faced another legend in Roy Jones Jr. in which was an exhibition matchup. Despite the exhibition, the scorecards scored a split draw although Tyson out struck Jones by a wide margin.

Mike Tyson will have the opportunity to add another win to his resume when he faces the younger Jake Paul. This will give Tyson the chance to prove his age doesn’t matter despite the elder of 31 years over Paul.

“He’s a younger man, he should be able to handle punches from an old withering man like me. Listen, you can’t compare me with other people my age because other people my age haven’t been training as long, consistently as me,” said Tyson.

The bout is scheduled for November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.