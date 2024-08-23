“Nate Diaz Ducked” Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in MMA Offered but Diaz Declined

Jake Paul was aiming to fight Nate Diaz in an MMA match in the PFL. The two fought in boxing with ‘The Problem Child’ getting his hand raised against the UFC veteran. The PFL had made offers to both Jake Paul and Nate Diaz, but apparently, Diaz declined the match.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in MMA?

Yesterday, Paul hosted the PFL press conference between heavyweights Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira. This is the UFC lineal heavyweight champion taking on the Bellator and PFL king Ferreira.

YouTube celebrity Jake Paul has been able to make a name for himself in the world of boxing taking on big-name UFC athletes. His wins include Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva, among others.

But Paul wants an MMA fight in the PFL. According to him, the fight was offered to UFC veteran Nate Diaz but the Stockton-born athlete declined the match. It would be Jake Paul’s debut in professional MMA after several wins in professional boxing.

At the PFL press conference yesterday, Jake Paul explained what’s needed for him to compete in MMA. Paul said:

“We’ve made offers. Nate Diaz ducked it. It’s just about having the right name. And I’m ready. I want an MMA fight. I think it would be super, super fun. I don’t think a boxer in their prime has gone over to MMA … I’m down but I just want a big name and a big fight.”

The US-born Nate Diaz had a lengthy career in the UFC, making his debut in 2007 and leaving the organization in 2022 after having an impressive 27 matches. Afterward, Diaz competed in boxing fights against the likes of Jorge Masvidal, who he defeated, and Jake Paul, who he lost to. Nate Diaz is likely best known for his matchups against the superstar Conor McGregor. Later this year, Jake Paul will box against all-time great Mike Tyson.