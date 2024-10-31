Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Ticket Prices Take a Dive Despite Star Power

While the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match has built up major buzz, it hasn’t led to incredible ticket sales. The fight is scheduled for November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is capable of hosting 80,000 spectators for this event, but there have been updates.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Ticket Prices

With a report from MMA Junkie, ticket prices for this heavyweight boxing match have recently dropped to surprisingly low levels. The official online ticket broker Seat Geek has been offering tickets for as little as $30, with hundreds more available at just $37. This is a stark contrast to the high-end tickets, with ringside seats listed at $50,000 each. Despite the low ticket prices, Seat Geek has not disclosed the total number of tickets sold so far.

This event had the potential to break seating records for the stadium. The event also had VIP packages listed in the range of $50,000 or $2 million.

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul was able to transition his YouTube fame into a lucrative boxing career. The professional athlete has not defeated former UFC fighters such as Miek Perry, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley, among others. But, Paul has struggled against career boxers such as Tommy Fury.

Image via: Getty

Iron’ Mike Tyson is one of the most popular athletes in history. With his tremendous punching power, he was able to collect heavyweight world titles in the 1980s. Ultimately, he would pick up losses at the turn of the century and would call it a career after his 2005 TKO loss. Mike Tyson has not been active aside from his 2020 exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul vs. Miek Tyson is set to be a professional heavyweight boxing match and will go on each fighter’s record.

The November 15 event will also see world champions Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano face off in a rematch.