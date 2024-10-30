Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Can Extra-Heavy Gloves Shield the YouTube Star from Tyson’s Power?

Jake Paul is set to compete against Mike Tyson using 14oz gloves instead of 10oz gloves – but could that prove to be a mistake?

Next month, Jake Paul will battle heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson in a bizarre crossover match. It will be streamed live across the globe on Netflix and despite some of the protests surrounding it, the expectation is that it’ll be a pretty popular event.

With that being said, it won’t be 100% conventional. It will be contested over eight two-minute rounds, and it will be with 14oz gloves as opposed to 10oz.

The thought process is that there’s less likely to be a knockout for either Jake Paul or Mike Tyson. However, as noted by Hall of Fame boxing referee Richard Steele, who officiated a number of Tyson’s fights back in the day, it may not matter.

Referee warns Jake Paul regarding Mike Tyson

“With Mike Tyson, it’s so dangerous even for the referee because you got to be close, but you got to be far away to be able to allow them to do their thing,’’ Steele, who refereed six of Tyson’s fights, told USA TODAY Sports. “You had to be always aware of what’s going on because one of Mike Tyson’s punches could really hurt the other guy. And maybe he don’t need to take the other punch.”

“I don’t see the guy going that distance with Tyson,” said Steele, who boxed professionally, going 12-4 from 1966-1970 before becoming a referee in 1972. “Because Tyson, he’s so strong and he’s a ex-champion. He knows what he’s doing and for two minutes … he can go all out.”

“That’s still a small glove thinking about the power of Mike Tyson,” he said.

Either way, this is going to be one hell of a spectacle.