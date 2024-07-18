Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for the Jake Paul vs Mike Perry card on Saturday 20th July 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event : Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

: Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Date : Sat, Jul 20, 2024

: Sat, Jul 20, 2024 Location : Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Broadcast: DAZN PPV

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: Full Fight Card

Main card

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan

H20 Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi

Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall

Prelims

Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence

Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill

Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez

Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Betting Preview

Boxing’s most divisive star returns to the ring this weekend.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will take on former UFC star Mike Perry in a short-notice fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old influencer will want to make a statement as a big favorite against Perry before moving on to face boxing legend Mike Tyson on November 15.

Join LowKickMMA as we break down both men’s careers and the sports betting odds before offering you an official prediction of how Paul vs. Perry will play out.



Jake Paul

The oddsmakers have Paul as a big -425 favourite and there are a few good reasons for that.

Paul has built a career off beating MMA fighters who are smaller and older than him. Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz have all fallen short against him.

‘The Problem Child’ has dropped or stopped every MMA star he’s faced so far.

On fight night, Paul will carry a three-inch height advantage and there’ll be a significant size discrepancy in his favor as Perry has never fought at cruiserweight.

‘Platinum’ made his name while fighting 30lbs lighter at welterweight in MMA’s promotion but has stepped up to middleweight since transitioning to bare-knuckle boxing.

Everything is in Paul’s favor, and he really should be getting the job done.

Only time will tell if Perry becomes his latest victim from the world of MMA, but Paul is extremely confident the oddsmakers have called their fight right.

“You’re gonna smell good when you get knocked the f*** out,” Paul told Perry during a face-off.

“Two rounds, max. I mean, two rounds max. Let’s be honest, brother.”

Mike Perry

The late-notice nature of the bout and the massive physical advantages he’s giving away means the bookmakers were never going to side with Perry.

However, odds of +300 seem off for a man who is in the form of his life having beat Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Luke Rockhold, and Eddie Alvarez during his five-fight winning streak.

Of course, he hasn’t boxed professionally since getting knocked out in his debut in 20215, but Perry is also not an MMA fighter fresh out of the UFC.

For several years in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, he’s shown he’s got one hell of a chin and a relentless fighting style that could wear on Paul as their eight-round clash progresses.

The question is, will Perry do enough to get a decision against Paul?

Wild +12000 odds on that outcome suggest if he’s going to cause an upset it’s by hurting and stopping the former Disney actor, and the price of that happening is +550.

Either way, he’s certainly confident of putting a beating on Paul.

“F*** Jake, bro,” Perry told TMZ Sports.

“We’ve never been friends. He’s never been cool with me, he wanted to beat me up, and he’s a sneaky little snake, and I’m gonna f****** knock the teeth out of his mouth.

“F*** him. F*** you, Jake. I’ll beat your ass, b***.”

Official Prediction

For us, an upset is very much on the cards when Paul fights Perry.

The odds are so ridiculously in Paul’s favor that there really isn’t any point betting on him unless you’re backing the KO at -110 or a decision at +200.

We can certainly see both of those scenarios happening, but we can also see Perry being something of a banana skin due to his fighting style.

The 32-year-old will put a pace on Paul from the very first bell and ultimately do enough to get the win. Who knows if he’ll get a statement stoppage or need help from the judges?

Luckily, we don’t have to pick as +300 odds on him to win by any means are more than enough to ensure we make some decent money with betting on Paul vs Perry.

Tale of the Tape

Name: Jake Paul Mike Perry Country: United States United States Age: 27 32 Height: 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Reach: 76 in (193 cm) 71 in (180 cm) KOs 6 1

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry takes place on July 20th at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Prelims will start around 7 pm E.T and midnight in the UK with the main Card starting at 9 pm E.T and 2 am in the UK.

Betting Odds

Jake Paul: -420 favorite

Mike Perry: +360 Underdog

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be nearby or in London or have plans to be there on the 20th of July at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida to see Jake Paul vs Mike Perry, tickets are available here.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Press Conference

PPV price and Live streams

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry will be live on DAZN PPV Worldwide and is available here.

What is Next after Jake Paul vs Mike Perry?

The next big fight after Jake Paul vs Mike Perry is Israil Madrimov vs. Terence Crawford on August 3rd in Los Angeles.