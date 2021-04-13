Jake Paul is confident he will make quick work of Ben Askren on April 17.

The YouTuber is set for his third professional boxing match this weekend.

Paul previously picked up two win over non-fighters in 2020.

He’ll now square off against former MMA champion, Askren.

‘Funky’ is known for his elitel level wrestling and lack of striking.

Despite that, many are predicting he will pull off the upset in his boxing debut.

During an appearance on the True Geordie Podcast, Paul scoffed at the people assuming Askren has a better chin and cardio than him.

“I have the ace up my sleeve and these guys don’t know what I’m capable of,” Paul said. “They don’t know how hard I can hit. And sure, Ben has a great chin. You know, he he’s been hit by Robbie Lawler a couple of times. But this guy is just coming off of a knockout. He’s coming off of a loss and to sit here and think that this old guy, Ben Askren. For people to say that he has a better cardio than me or that I’m going to get tired is absolutely hilarious.”

The 24-year-old says his sparring has fully prepared him for April 17.

“I’ve been sparring against MMA guys, this whole entire camp,” Paul explained. “Leading up to this who are unorthodox, who are wrestlers, who come in and try and clinch me. It does not matter. Nothing that Ben Askren will try to do in this fight will matter for one moment. And again, actions speak louder than words, and I’m just going to prove it. I’m sorry, you guys are in for a rude awakening. And you’re going to see, you’re going to see. Tune in April 17th.

Paul believes fight night will feel like “the easiest training session.”

“Every single person that I’ve sparred this camp is better than Ben Askren,” Paul said. “And quite literally, April 17th will be the easiest training session.

“I’m going to go in there and fight someone who is a lesser opponent than all of these guys I’ve sparred. I’m going to drop him in six minutes or less. I’m going to fucking walk out of the arena and that’s that.

Do you think Jake Paul will quickly stop Ben Askren on April 17?