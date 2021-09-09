Jake Paul has his eyes set on his next boxing match, and it’s not against Tyron Woodley.

Paul took a split-decision victory over Woodley in an 8-round match back in August. Paul had entertained the idea of offering Woodley a rematch, but only if the former UFC welterweight champion followed through on a pre-fight bet to get Paul’s name tattooed on him. Woodley said he would only get the tattoo once the rematch was agreed upon and signed, but, as Paul told the Full Send podcast, that wasn’t good enough (h/t MMA Fighting).

“I’m like, ‘Where’s the tattoo?’ Now he’s saying you have to sign the contract and then I’ll get the tattoo,” Paul said. “The tattoo was a bet before this fight. It was the loser had to get the tattoo. So now he’s trying to change it to make it for the rematch. It doesn’t make sense [to fight him again]. If he would have gotten the tattoo now and that clip goes viral and everyone’s like ‘Jake do it,’ I’d be like, ‘I kind of have to do this.’ But he f*cked up.

“He’s saying, ‘Oh, I’ll get it once you sign the contract.’ No, you f*cked up. Just get the tattoo and let me decide from there. But I think it’s on to bigger and better things. I want to fight a real boxer. We’ll see what the cards have in store.”

As for who that boxer will be, all signs are pointing towards Tommy Fury. The half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Tommy fought on the undercard of Paul vs Woodley, picking up a win over Paul’s training partner Anthony Taylor. According to Paul, Fury – who has also made a name as a reality TV star in England – as the right amount of a following and skills to make him an intriguing option.

“I think Tommy Fury’s probably at the top of that list,” Paul said when asked who was next for him. “He’s skilled. He’s undefeated. He’s [Tyson Fury’s brother] and he’s a real boxer. He has like four million followers on Instagram, good engagement. He has the fans from the relationship thing, like they fell in love on a show or some sh*t like that.”

While there is no timeline yet for his next fight, Paul is already making plans to return to Puerto Rico and resume training. He said his passion for boxing is driven by the opportunity to prove naysayers wrong.

“I almost want to go into a fight where it’s like, ‘There’s no way he’s going to do this.’ I just want to continue to prove people wrong.”

Do you think Jake Paul will win against Tommy Fury? Let us know!