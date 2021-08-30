Jake Paul has beaten Tyron Woodley but this feud may not be over.

Paul and Woodley collided in the main event of a Showtime PPV card. The action was held inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul and Woodley weren’t exactly active in the bout but there were some moments of action. The bout went the distance and Paul was awarded the split decision win.

After the fight, Paul questioned how one judge could score the fight for Woodley (h/t Mirror).

“I don’t know what to say, but he’s a tough opponent. He’s been boxing, fighting, striking for a number of years, I’ve been doing this for three years, this one was for Cleveland. My legs felt weird from when we walked out, I don’t know what was wrong with me. That split decision was bulls***, especially in my hometown, where’s that judge at?”

Woodley didn’t exit the ring in silence, either. He said he feels he won the fight and called for a rematch.

“You’re the one that got wobbled, If these ropes weren’t so big you would have fallen through them. If this was the second biggest pay-per-view of the year, then the rematch will be the biggest.”

Paul said he’ll fight Woodley again under one condition. The popular YouTuber said Woodley has to get a tattoo saying “I Love Jake Paul” on his leg.

The two had made a handshake bet before the fight. The loser would have to get a tattoo of the winner’s name. Paul is trying to ensure that Woodley follows through on the bet.

Throughout the fight, Woodley appeared hesitant to throw punches. Paul did a good job counterpunching early in the fight but he certainly began to tire as the fight went on. With that said, Woodley’s output was simply too low to get him the nod.