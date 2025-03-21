Jake Paul offers to fight Anthony Joshua in ridiculous call out: ‘He doesn’t have a chin’

Polarizing professional boxer, Jake Paul has issued a ridiculous challenge for former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua — claiming the British veteran has no “chin” anymore — confident he would defeat the Watford native if paired together.

Paul, a controversial professional boxer and criticized social media influencer, returned to action last November in Texas. And taking on former undisputed world heavyweight boxing kingpin, Mike Tyson, the much-younger, Paul registered a forgettable and controversial unanimous judging win.

Yet to book his return to action this year as of yet, Ohio native, Paul claimed he would be willing to step into the squared circle with former Olympian and ex-champion, Joshua — revealing his confidence in knocking the towering heavyweight out.

Jake Paul offers to fight Anthony Joshua in boxing return

“I want to fight Anthony Joshua because I know I will f*cking beat Anthony Joshua’s ass,” Jake Paul said on his podcast. “He doesn’t have a chin, and he has no skill and he is stiff. I love you Anthony, and we are friends. But I want to fight you.”

Himself yet to compete since September of last year, Joshua would suffer his second career knockout loss, unsuccessfully challenging for the undisputed IBF heavyweight crown in a fifth round knockout loss against fellow Brit finisher, Daniel Dubois.

As well as a potential pairing with ex-champion, Joshua — Paul has set sights on a stunning clash against the unbeaten former multiple-division kingpin, Floyd Mayweather.

And while the Grand Rapids native rejected the showdown, Paul insisted he would knock the former gold holder unconscious if they ever fought each other.

“You bum,” Jake Paul tweeted at Floyd Mayweather. “Deji gave you a black eye in an event that had 4,000 people in it. Deji hahahah. I would knock you out in 2 rounds and you can’t sniff Mike Tyson’s toe.”