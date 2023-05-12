Jake Paul wants to compete against Irish superstar Conor McGregor in both boxing and mixed martial arts.

The Problem Child’ is expected to make his return to the squared circle on August 5 as he is set to fight ex-UFC star Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. While discussing the highly anticipated clash with TMZ Sports, Jake Paul suggested that he and Conor McGregor could book a two-part series that would see them clash in the boxing ring before moving to the PFL Smart Cage.

“We could do a two-part series,” Paul said when asked if he would prefer a boxing match against McGregor. “One boxing, one MMA in PFL. Make it happen, no problem.”

Jake Paul Says a Fight with Conor McGregor Would Be the Biggest in Combat Sports

Earlier this year, Jake Paul announced that he would be making his MMA debut for the PFL in either late 2023 or early 2024. No exact date or opponent has been announced for his first appearance inside the Smart Cage, but ‘The Problem Child’ is clearly aiming high calling for UFC company man Conor McGregor to jump ship and meet under the Professional Fighters League banner.

“(Diaz) wants to beat me, then go back to the UFC and fight Conor. I’mma knock him out, do what Conor couldn’t do, and then Conor’s gonna have no choice (but) to make the biggest fight in combat sports, which would be me versus him – as long as his boss and his dad lets him do it,” Paul said. “So that’s what’s funny about it is he’s gonna have to get permission. But I’m my own boss, and I get to make my own decisions, and I would love to see that fight and make that fight happen.”

This is far from the first time that Jake Paul has attempted to goad McGregor into a flame war online, but it’s hard to imagine the former two-division world champion giving ‘The Problem Child’ the time of day.

Would you like to see Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor? And if so, inside a ring or a cage?

