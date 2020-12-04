One of Boxings most controversial figures Jake Paul has reaffirmed his goal of taking on MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Following his highlight-reel knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson last weekend, the YouTube megastar told ESPN that there is one goal on his mind.

“I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor, Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I’m already one of the biggest prizefighters and there are only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat to conquer,” Paul said.

Following his victory over Robinson, Paul would go on to challenge a slew of different athletes in his post-fight interview including Conor McGregor and his long-time BJJ coach and training partner Dillon Dannis. One other individual from the MMA world also included in Paul’s hit list and that was former Bellator and One champion, Ben Askren who retired from MMA in 2019 after a short UFC run.

While Paul expressed who he wants next, the boxing newcomer is in no rush to get there explaining to ESPN that he wants to take on a few more opponents before receiving the illustrious McGregor money fight.

“I want to fight a couple more people, I think, first,” Paul told ESPN. “We’re figuring that out. I want to prove to the world that, ‘Yo, I’m gonna knock out all these fighters.’ Conor McGregor can maybe be the final boss. If we were playing a video game, he could be the final boss. And then I’ll probably retire after I beat McGregor.”

Currently, Paul boasts two professional Boxing bouts on his record, both ending in Knockout victories for the Problem Child. Before his professional career, Paul had an amateur bout against fellow YouTube star Deji that saw him take victory also.

McGregor entered the professional boxing world in a record-breaking PPV bout against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather. Although he wound up losing the fight via TKO, rumor has been circulating of McGregor making his return to the boxing world to take on Manny Pacquiao.