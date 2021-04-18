Jake Paul made quick work of Ben Askren to stretch his perfect professional boxing record to 3-0 last night.

The YouTuber caught and dropped ‘Funky’ just one minute into the fight.

Askren quickly returned to his feet but the referee decided to wave off the bout, something the former MMA champion protested.

Paul understands why his opponent was unhappy with the stoppage but ultimately believes the referee saved Askren from a severe KO loss.

“Of course he’s going to protest it, just like every f*cking fighter who loses does,” Paul told MMA Junkie post-fight. “Lucky for Ben Askren, because I had another big motherf*cking right hand coming for him, and he would’ve been unconscious for a lot longer than that. The ref saved him.

“He’s lucky. He would’ve been an even bigger meme. It would’ve been more viral if they let him back into the fight. I had a big, big punch coming for him.”

The 24-year-old doesn’t expect to get credit for beating Askren who was known for having poor striking during his MMA career which ended in 2019. Nonetheless, Paul insists he will keep giving his all to boxing so his haters don’t get to see him fail.

“If I would’ve lost, I would’ve been the laughing stock of the world for years to come,” Paul said. “But that’s what drove me so hard to train every day in practice. Everyone wants to see Jake Paul fail. Why? Because I’m the villain. They think I did this, they think I did that. They think I’m an asshole. So, no one knows what it’s like to be me.”

As of right now, it’s unclear who Paul will face next. Tommy Fury, brother of WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, has already issued a call out. As has Bellator prospect, Dillon Danis, who is best known for training with former dual weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor.

Who do you want to see Jake Paul fight next?