Jake Paul continues to put his name in the headlines.

Paul was in attendance at UFC 261 and was among a number of big moments that took place at the event as he was involved in a verbal altercation with Daniel Cormier.

That led to multiple “f*ck Jake Paul” chants that occurred throughout the main card. That only meant more publicity for Paul who was undoubtedly happy to hear those chants.

His main goal as of now, though? It’s likely a boxing match with Conor McGregor and the Irishman finally seemed to acknowledge him on Sunday.

Of course, Paul would fire back instantly.

“UFC high level fighting > Blogger jackass boxing,” McGregor tweeted.

“Jack Daniels > Proper 12,” Paul replied.

Paul wasn’t done there, however.

He also took aim at UFC president Dana White and criticized him for not paying the fighters on the roster fairly, especially when Paul has made more than majority of the fighters with just a few boxing fights.

While Paul is extremely polarizing, he certainly makes good points here that many in the mixed martial arts world can agree with.