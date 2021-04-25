Update: Jake Paul has since released footage of the altercation between the two.

Daniel Cormier in person… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zHnssneYBV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 25, 2021

After some internet back and forth former UFC champion Daniel Cormier and YouTube star, Jake Paul has come face to face at UFC 261.

While it isn’t clear what was said between the pair, they engaged in a spirited interaction that was caught on camera and shared by Sports reporter Helen Yee.

DC and Jake Paul having some words with each other #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/3DaiffkaDM — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) April 25, 2021

Daniel Cormier confronts Jake Paul at #UFC261

pic.twitter.com/VbQ2rwTrdP — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) April 25, 2021

Prior to the video during the final fight on the UFC 261 prelims between Alex Oliveira and Randy Brown, the crowd began to chant “F**k Jake Paul”. During this fight, DC shared that he had seen Paul at the event.

“I swear to god, I just saw Jake Paul. I pointed at him, I said, ‘Don’t play with me.’ Because I’ll slap him in the face. I don’t play those games, Joe,” Cormier said.

Paul is coming off a first-round knockout victory against Ben Askren at an event that also saw an altercation between former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and a member of Paul’s team.

Ultimately this back and forth was the catalyst for Paul calling for a boxing fight against the former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier.

Okay fat boy. So me vs you & J vs. T.?? https://t.co/MDhyPTVpIN — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021