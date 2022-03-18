UFC president Dana White has challenged Jake Paul to call out Israel Adesanya while asking why ‘The Problem Child’ wants to face smaller fighters such as Conor McGregor.

Ever since his win over former NBA player, Nate Robinson, Paul has been calling for a fight against former UFC double champion, McGregor.

The 25-year-old has also angled for other fighters such as Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman, Paul also having fought Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – all of which competed at 170’lbs, several weight classes below Paul.

Paul, however, who weighed in at 192lbs for his last bout has stated that he would be willing to cut down to 175lbs in order to secure a bout with the Irishman, who won titles at 145lbs and 155lbs .

“Dana White is begging for Diaz and Conor to fight for a third time…they have fought at 170 pounds in both their fights I will fight Conor at 175 pounds, no problem Stop making excuses pussies,” Paul recently wrote on social media.

Dana White Questions Jake Paul: Why Isn’t He Calling Out Israel Adesanya?

In an interview with Brett Okamoto for ESPN, White questions why Paul continues to call out fighters who are considerably smaller than the 6’1, roughly 200lb 25 year old.

“That kid couldn’t even make 170, that’s how big he is,” White said to ESPN. “He’s calling out these guys, do you want to see that fight? Why are we even talking about this?

“They’re not even remotely close to being in the same weight class, not even remotely close. This kid’s 6’1”, 210, Conor McGregor is 155lbs. Why isn’t he calling out Israel Adesanya? I know, you know, everybody else knows and he knows too.”

Do you agree with Dana White? Should Jake Paul start calling people out in his own weight class?

