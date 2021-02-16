He may already be preoccupied with an April 17 boxing match against former UFC welterweight contender, Ben Askren, but that hasn’t prevented polarizing YouTuber, Jake Paul from laying out plans for an “illustrious career” – which include future clashes against both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.



Paul, who is 2-0 as a professional boxer is slated to headline a Triller boxing event in two months time, as he draws former Bellator and ONE Championship world champion, Askren into a pay-per-view event matchup.



Speaking with MMA Junkie recently, Paul claimed that he can envision future fights on the horizon with both former two-weight world champion, McGregor — whom he issued a scathing callout to recently, as well as Stockon puncher, Diaz.



“We’ll see what happens after this fight (with Askren),” Paul said. “Floyd Mayweather called me out last week. I still think there’s the (Conor) McGregor fight. Nate Diaz said he’s down to fight me. We’ll see what happens. I’m excited. This is just the start of an illustrious career. Ben Askren just happens to be the first on the list.“



“People are going to see,” Paul explained. “They’re going to be surprised, and it’s going to be hard for me to get a fight after this, to be honest. It really is. People are going to see my performances and say, ‘Let’s really second guess ourselves here because, do we want to lose to the Disney channel actor, boxer kid?“



While speaking with ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani last week, Diaz touched on the subject of a potential boxing match agaisnt the brash, Paul — claiming that a clash would happen “at some point” in the future.



“I think Nate Diaz will probably happen first (next),” Paul said. “I think Conor (McGregor) needs to get some wins under his belt. Conor is owned by Dana White. Conor is Dana White’s bitch, so he has to get Dana White’s approval. Nate Diaz only has two more fights in the UFC (on his current contract), so if he can complete those and he’s freed up then, Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul will happen in 2022. Those are sort of the talks that are happening right now.“

“Once I beat Nate Diaz — once I embarrass him actually, I will be undeniable to McGregor because I will say, ‘Hey, bubba. Listen to me, guy, you little Irish guy: I beat the guy who beat you. So you have to fight me.’ That’s why this is so exciting. It’s one step at a time. It’s one fight at a time. I still have a major milestone ahead of me (on) April 17, and like I said, though, this is the start of an illustrious career. Ten years from now I’ll be coming to watch these interviews, and I’ll be like, ‘Damn, this kid was a little evil genius, predicting all of this.“



Most recently competing on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. back in November — Paul met with former New York Knicks point guard, Nate Robinson, finishing the 36-year-old with a viral, highlight-reel knockout inside two rounds. In January of last year, Paul made his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib — scoring a knockout win less than two and a half minutes into the opening round on that occasion.