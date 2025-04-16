Jake Paul’s MMA Dreams Fade as PFL Leadership Casts Doubt on Crossover

Jake Paul’s much-publicised transition from YouTube stardom to professional boxing has been one of combat sports’ most-watched stories. Yet, despite signing a high-profile deal with the PFL in 2023 and repeatedly teasing a move to mixed martial arts, PFL leadership now says an MMA debut for Paul appears increasingly unlikely.

Jake Paul’s PFL MMA Future in Question

In early 2023, Paul signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with the PFL, becoming the first fighter in the league’s new Pay-Per-View Super Fight Division, a platform he co-created to give fighters a 50% share of event revenues. The agreement included both the option for Paul to fight in MMA and an advisory role promoting the league and its fighters. Paul and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, also became minority equity owners in the PFL.

At the time, Paul declared his intention to compete in MMA, saying, “I plan to enter the PFL SmartCage and once again show the world that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.” He even called out high-profile MMA names such as Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor for potential cross-discipline showdowns.

Despite these ambitions, more than two years have passed since Paul’s signing, and he has yet to make his MMA debut. Dan Hardy, who oversees PFL’s European events, recently cast doubt on whether Paul will ever fight in MMA. “Do we ever see him in MMA? I don’t think so,” Hardy told MMA Fighting. “He’s pretty focused on boxing. It’s a lot of work for him to cross over to mixed martial arts, and he’s not going to fight anybody that you’ve never heard of before. It’s going to have to be a decent name, or otherwise, people won’t watch it. Even old guys in MMA could still handle business, I think, with Jake Paul.

Hardy and others within the PFL now view Jake Paul primarily as a promotional asset rather than a future MMA competitor. “He’s definitely a disruptor. That’s the main purpose he’s serving right now. He’s a benefit to the PFL in that regard,” Hardy said.

Paul’s focus has remained on boxing, where he continues to draw significant attention and revenue. He has called out top-tier opponents, including two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua, and continues to headline major events. FL chairman Donn Davis recently acknowledged that Paul’s boxing success has delayed any MMA plans, stating there is “no pressure to rush him” and suggesting that, if it happens, an MMA debut would not take place before fall 2025.

While Jake Paul’s initial PFL signing generated excitement about a crossover to MMA, the league’s leadership now openly doubts that he will ever step into the cage. For now, Paul’s impact on the PFL appears to be as a promoter and disruptor, with his fighting career firmly rooted in boxing.