Jake Paul shuts down rumored fight with Tony Ferguson in MMA bow: ‘I don’t want to see him go out like that’

Amid links to an expected professional mixed martial arts debut later this annum, off the back of his ninth professional boxing win over the course of last weekend, Jake Paul has immediately shut the door on a potential debut against former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

Paul, who improved to 9-1 as a professional boxer over the course of last weekend in San Juan, Puerto Rico, turned in a blistering opening round TKO win over the returning former Golden Gloves winner, Ryan Bourland.

The victory came as Ohio native, Paul’s third consecutively, following a December knockout of Andre Auguse, and a decision win over former UFC star, Nate Diaz back in August of last year in the Stockton native’s professional boxing debut.

Jake Paul vetos Tony Ferguson fight in MMA debut

And penning a multi-fight deal with the Peter Murray-led PFL (Professional Fighters League) last year ahead of an expected mixed martial arts with the North American-based organization, Paul has immediately stopped talk of a potential fight with the faltering Ferguson – claiming he would hate to see the Oxnard native “go out” against him.

“Anyone who can get out of their [UFC] contract, I’ll fight,” Jake Paul told assembled media after his win over the weekend. “That’s easy work, as far as I am concerned. I do want to do a PFL MMA match – it just has to be the right opponent. But Nate (Diaz) did duck my $15,000,000 offer, so we’ll see who else is on the chopping block.

“Tony Ferguson? He said he wanted to fight? I don’t want to see him go out like that – that would be sad,” Jake Paul explained. “He’s a great guy. We don’t want that for Tony.”

In the midst of a record-setting seven-fight losing skid inside the Octagon, The Ultimate Fighter victor and former interim lightweight kingpin, Ferguson most recently dropped a decision loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 back in December.

Would you like to see Jake Paul fight Tony Ferguson?