Jake Paul tells UFC champ Sean O’Malley that Nate Diaz is ‘The weakest Puncher’ he’s ever fought

Jake Paul has no shortage of opponents lined up, but that won’t stop him from continuously trying to goad ex-UFC star Nate Diaz into a rematch.

‘The Problem Child’ first met Diaz inside the squared circle last August. After going 10 rounds in The Lone Star State, Paul was declared the winner via unanimous decision. Immediately following the fight, Paul challenged the ‘Stockton Samurai’ to a big-money rematch in MMA under the Professional Fighters League banner.

Despite being promised what would likely be the biggest payday of his combat sports career, Diaz has shown little interest in fighting Paul inside the Smart Cage.

“Nate Diaz is ducking me in MMA. He’s actually ducking [an MMA fight], which is crazy,” Paul said on a new episode of his BS podcast. “We upped [the offer] to $15 million. But he actually doesn’t want to do it.”

Sean O’Malley, who was serving as a guest on Paul’s podcast, offered a rather diplomatic response, suggesting that if things were to stay on the feet, Paul would certainly have a chance. But if it goes to the ground, well that’s another story.

“I don’t know how much jiujitsu you know,” O’Malley said. “Nate’s a high-level black belt. If you can keep it standing, one hundred percent there are winnable ways there. If it went to the ground, I think he might be able to grab your neck” (h/t MMA Junkie).

“That’s exactly how I feel about it,” Paul replied. “If I don’t get guillotined, then I win the fight. But even if he was on top of him I would just throw him off of me. Because he’s honestly the weakest puncher I’ve ever fought. Like, when he was hitting me I almost started laughing. I’m not even saying this to talk sh*t. Out of everyone I’ve sparred in my whole entire life and everyone I’ve fought, his punches are the weakest. “I’m literally not even talking sh*t, which is why I think it’s funny that he dropped Conor and sh*t because it’s like, how?”

Jake Paul books a bout with mike perry ahead of tyson fight

On July 20, Jake Paul will return to the squared circle for a scrap with the BKFC’s reigning ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry. The bout will emanate from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on the same night that he was originally scheduled to face former unified heavyweight boxing world champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

In May, Tyson suffered a medical emergency during a cross-country flight from Miami. Fortunately, the incident was chalked up to an unclear flare-up and not something more serious. Still, Tyson was advised to rest for the next few weeks, preventing him from training two months out from fight night.

Now, Paul vs. Tyson has been moved to November 15, freeing up Paul to fight ‘Platinum’ in The Sunshine State.