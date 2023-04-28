Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz calls for upcoming Jake Paul boxing match to be over 12 rounds.

Diaz is set to take on influencer turned boxer, Paul, on August 5 in Dallas, Texas – in what has all the making to be a gigantic event. The pair are set to compete at a catchweight of 185lbs

However, Diaz is currently facing legal trouble following an incident this past weekend where the Stockton native would choke a man unconscious before dropping him onto the floor. Diaz recently turned himself into New Orleans police following them issuing a warrant for a charge of second-degree battery.

Nate Diaz calls for 12 rounds

If these issues cause no issue for the event, Diaz and Paul are set to do battle over eight rounds, however, Diaz is now calling for four more rounds to be tacked on, making it the equivalent of a championship boxing contest.

12 rounds

Ur on steroids so let’s put that shit to work 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 28, 2023 ‘12 rounds. Ur on steroids so let’s put that shit to work’- Diaz tweeted.

While the accusations are hard to prove and there has been no announcement on whether there will be testing throughout the process, the twelve rounds would definitely play into Diaz’s. The 38-year-old has unbelievable cardio, competing in triathlons in his spare time, and never seemed to get tired during his fights.

This pace setting along with his iron chin, Diaz would hold a huge advantage over Paul, who lacks significant experience even over six rounds and has never come close to fighting someone with the experience and engine of Diaz.

Paul will of course hold his own advantages, notably size, youth and ‘professional’ boxing experience. Regardless of it being a high-level boxing affair, the two contrasting personality and backstories should make for an interesting watch.

Who do you think wins, Nate Diaz or Jake Paul?