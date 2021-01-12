Jake Paul has continued his pursuit of UFC superstar Conor McGregor by mocking his level of sparring ahead of UFC 257.

McGregor has been getting in boxing rounds with Irish prospect Dylan Moran (15-1) ahead of his eagerly anticipated rematch with Dustin Poirier on January 23. Paul, who has been chasing a fight with ‘Notorious’ for some time now was interested to learn more about who McGregor is sparring. The YouTube celebrity took to social media to unveil his findings.

“Conor’s taking easy fights. But he’s been sparring in Ireland, Paul said. “He’s been boxing, going against some phenomenal, exciting Irish talent. (The) kid must be really good because Conor’s a ‘good boxer’ right? And then we looked this kid up. Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you: the big, bad, exciting Irish talent – Dylan Moran, the kid that Conor McGregor is sparring against. Take a look.”

Paul’s story then cut to a video of Moran being dropped three times in his first and only loss which came in 2019 against Dennis Okoth.

This appears to be Paul’s latest attempt to get under the skin of McGregor who has so far ignored the 24-year-olds jibes. After knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Paul called out McGregor and his SBG teammate Dillon Danis.

Since then, Paul has upped the ante by unleashing a tirade of abuse at McGregor which included insulting his fiancée, Dee Devlin. The viral star also gate-crashed a recent Danis interview by throwing water balloons at the BJJ wizard before fleeing.

Former Bellator and ONE Championship titlist Ben Askren has been heavily linked to a fight with Paul. However, once ‘Funky’ publicly agreed to the bout things went quiet. Askren has since accused Paul of backing out of the fight.

