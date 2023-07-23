Jake Paul is looking jacked as he closes in on his return to the squared circle next month.

The Problem Child’ is scheduled for a 10-round scrap, if it goes that long, with ex-UFC star Nate Diaz. The Stockton native will make his professional boxing debut on August 5 as the two are set to square off inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas. With the bout mere days away, Jake Paul showed off his ripped physique in a quick-clip courtesy of Most Valuable Promotions on Twitter.

And before you begin accusing Paul of utilizing performance-enhancing substances, ‘The Problem Child’ offered up a screenshot of his Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test to confirm that he has in fact been tested and that the results were negative.

Jake Paul Looking to Add Another MMA Legend to His Hit List When He Meets Nate Diaz

Jake Paul will be making his first appearance in the ring since coming up short against Tommy Fury in February. It was Paul’s first career loss as he ended up on the wrong side of a closely contested split decision. Paul has expressed interest in running it back with Fury, but for now, ‘The Problem Child’ will focus on the task at hand, which is securing a win over another notable mixed martial artist.

Paul has made a career for himself dispatching MMA fighters in the boxing ring, starting with former ONE and Bellator world champion Ben Askren. From there, he moved on to ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, defeating ‘The Chosen One’ on two separate occasions, including a vicious sixth-round KO in their rematch. He delivered another impressive showing against UFC Hall of Famer Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva last year before taking on a legitimate boxer in Tommy Fury.

As for Nate Diaz, the Stockton Samurai will be making his pro boxing debut after ending his 15-year run with the UFC last September. During his time inside the Octagon, Diaz went 16-11 with his highest-profile victory coming against Irish megastar Conor McGregor at UFC 196. Diaz would come up short in their rematch at UFC 202, losing via a majority decision.

Once his bout with Jake Paul is in the books, Nate Diaz has every intention of returning to the UFC with the goal of completing his trilogy against McGregor.