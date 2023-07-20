MMA icon, Nate Diaz pays respect to long-time rival Conor McGregor, claiming the Irishman has still got something to give.

The rivalry between McGregor and Diaz is one of the greatest the sport has ever seen, along with being behind some of the most quotable and memorable moments. The pair traded insults and barbs, at times it appeared that the two teams would completely boil over.

Diaz and McGregor also shared two memorable fights together, also two of the biggest in promotional history. It currently stands at one a piece, and with the two going occasionally going back-and-forth over the years, it seems that the rivalry is not over.

Nate Diaz comes to Conor McGregor’s defence

Appearing on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk, Diaz would in fact come to the defence of McGregor. The 38-year-old is currently schedule to box Jake Paul next month, who has made his name in the combat sports world by going at countless combat sports athlete.

Paul has directed a lot of that attention to Conor McGregor, going on a several year long ‘trolling’ campaign in order to secure a fight, even as going as far as talking about Conor McGregor’s fianceé – something that Diaz was not pleased with.

“And then he was talking sh*t to Conor and dissing his wife and sh*t. That’s some disrespectful stuff that he shouldn’t be saying. And nobody is saying sh*t. I am the one who said ‘f*cking shut up b*tch!’” exclaimed Diaz. (H/T Essentially Sports)

Continuing on, Diaz explained that he wants to see McGregor make his long-awaited return, claiming that he could still mix it.

“I wanna see him (Conor) go whoop some f*****g ass. I know he will beat up all these m*therf*ckers who think they are tight,” Diaz said. “Not only that, but he also put his forward for the trilogy fight with the Irishman, “At some point, our time will come”.

However, Diaz does still invion them fighting in the future.

“Conor?” Diaz questioned. “I think it’s inevitable. For sure, we’ll be fighting.”

Nate Diaz talks to Bradley Martyn

