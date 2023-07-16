The Jake Paul and Nate Diaz fight is getting closer and closer, and Paul is extremely confident that not only will he defeat Diaz on August 5th, he will defeat him by knockout.

Coming off of his first boxing loss, the famed Youtube boxer Jake Paul is seeking vengeance. He’s looking to make a statement with an impressive victory over Nate Diaz and show fans he’s still hungry to make it in the combat sports world.

“I have the biggest chip on my shoulder, the biggest chip on both shoulders,” ‘The Problem Child’ told TMZ Sports. “Coming back with a vengeance, refilled with that hunger that I had in the beginning of the sport to prove to people what I was capable of. The lion lost, I retreated back into the jungle, I took notes of everything, I got better, I trained, and now this lion is going to come out and maul this dude.”

Jake Paul is eager to annihilate Nate Diaz on August 5th

“He’s going to have to pay for all this hard work, all the sacrifice I’ve made during this camp,” Paul continued. “I promise, I’m going to be the first person to stop him on Aug. 5th. 100 percent, he’s going to sleep.”

Knocking Nate Diaz out would actually be history-making, as the Stockton superstar has never been knocked out cold in the UFC octagon. Diaz has been finished of course, but never truly knocked out. Which would make a Jake Paul knockout over the UFC legend all the more insane.

“I’m going to let my actions do the talking. When he gets in there with me, and he sees my speed, my power, my skill, and he can’t hit me, that is going to frustrate him,” Paul explained. “In that moment he’ll know that he f***** up, and he’s about to get embarrassed, and there’s a difference between UFC champion and a boxer, a very skilled boxer in myself. My fists are going to do all the talking.”

