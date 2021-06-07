There wasn’t an official winner announced in the highly-anticipated Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match, but Jake Paul thinks his brother got the better of the Boxing Hall of Famer and erased his previously undefeated record.

Logan and Mayweather went eight-rounds in Miami on Sunday night, surprising most with the fact that the fight didn’t end in a finish. Logan appeared exhausted after the opening rounds of the fight, but Mayweather was unable to finish the YouTuber turned Boxer in the ring.

Most boxing experts and pundits had Mayweather winning the fight with relative ease, but Jake doesn’t agree.

“50-1, holy fuck,” Jake tweeted after the fight. “My brother just beat Floyd Mayweather!”

Jake is scheduled to face former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, later this year in his next boxing match. He knocked out former UFC welterweight Ben Askren in the first round earlier this year.

The fight wasn’t officially commissioned due to the significant weight difference between Mayweather and Logan. The fight was called a draw with no real clarity as to who won the fight, leaving fans to debate the bout for years to come.

After the fight, Logan called for a rematch with Mayweather in the future after going eight rounds with one of the greatest boxers of all time. He was complimentary of Mayweather in the ring after weeks of tension between the two and alluded to a possible finish in a rematch.

Logan has a professional boxing record of 0-1, with his lone defeat coming against fellow YouTuber KSI. At 26 years old, it’s obvious that Paul has a future in boxing from both a marketing and skills perspective with the amount of attention he and his brother have been able to garner over time.

Jake and Mayweather had their tense moments leading up to the Logan vs. Mayweather fight, with the two coming to blows in a pre-fight promotional event last month at Hard Rock Stadium. Jake has called for a fight with Mayweather but it’s unclear as to whether or not the fight could happen.

Mayweather also said during his post-fight press conference that he is done boxing at a professional level, but didn’t rule out future exhibitions like the fight with Logan. If a fight with either Paul brother were to happen in the future, it would more than likely have to be another exhibition with a variety of unique rules and regulations.

Do you agree with Jake Paul’s comments regarding his brother’s performance against Floyd Mayweather?