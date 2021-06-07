YouTuber and Boxer Logan Paul managed to avoid getting knocked out by Floyd Mayweather in Miami, going the full eight rounds with one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Though there was no official winner announced due to the fight not being commissioned because of the weight difference between Paul and Mayweather, Paul entertained the idea of an immediate rematch with Mayweather and praised the Boxing Hall of Famer after the fight.

“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” Paul said in the ring. “The fact I went eight rounds with one of the greatest boxers of all-time, anyone can beat the odds and do great things in life.”

“It’s an honor to grace the ring with him. He’s tough to hit. Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul 2? I don’t know, let me get a little better and maybe I can end it next time.”

Both Mayweather and Paul seemed to emanate positive vibes after the fight, despite the battle being called a technical draw with no official winner announced afterward. Most Boxing experts, commentators, and pundits had Mayweather winning the fight with ease, but a few gave Paul credit for winning at least one round early on in the fight.

After an opening-round where Mayweather landed some hard body shots and well-timed counters, Paul answered back with a barrage of punches towards the end of the round. After the flurry, Paul seemed tired from that point on in the fight but did have a few moments where he landed a few solid right hooks to Mayweather.

In his post-fight interview with Showtime’s Brian Custer, Mayweather gave Paul credit for his boxing skills.

“I’m not 21 anymore, but it’s good to run around with these young guys,” Mayweather said. “He’s a tough, rough competitor. Good action had fun. I was surprised by him tonight, he did good work. Good guy.”

Leading up to the fight with Paul, Mayweather also entertained the possibility of a rematch with UFC star Conor McGregor, in a rematch of their boxing match in 2017. Whether or not Paul and Mayweather fight each other again remains unclear, but the storyline between the two sides is just getting started.

What was your reaction to Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul? Would you watch a rematch?