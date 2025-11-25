Jake Paul has Lost His Mind – Here’s What His Former Opponent Thinks About the Anthony Joshua Match

Has Jake Paul lost his mind in facing Anthony Joshua? Tyron Woodley has never been shy about sharing his perspective, especially when the fight game involves a former opponent like Jake Paul. As the combat sports world processes the looming spectacle of Paul stepping up to face former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, Woodley’s commentary draws from direct experience in the ring with “The Problem Child” and his insight as a former UFC champion.

Jake Paul has Lost His Mind Facing Anthony Joshua

Woodley, who boxed Paul twice in 2021, losing the first bout via split decision and the rematch by knockout, did not mince words regarding Paul’s state of mind ahead of the most ambitious challenge of his career. Addressing the matchup, Woodley, speaking to Ariel Helwani, said:

“Jake has lost his mind. That’s not new. He lost his mind when he fought me, Anderson, Nate. The only person who hurt Jake was me, the only person he lost to was somebody who boxed him, took him serious, used the jab and moved around. Depending on which version of Joshua comes, Jake’s chance varies. When you have knockout power, belief in yourself, speed, and agility, you always have a chance. I love it when people doubt me. Jake’s the type. He always has something up his sleeve.”

He acknowledges Paul’s capacity to surprise, stating there’s “genuine risk in every fight” and referencing past upsets like Andy Ruiz’s win over Joshua. Woodley emphasizes that despite the apparent mismatch in size and experience, “heavyweights get hit with hard shots” and anyone can be caught off-guard in boxing. He highlights Paul’s strengths, a puncher’s chance, agility, and a willingness to take risks many would consider illogical.

The bout itself is set for December 19, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, carrying the title “Judgement Day.” The heavyweight contest will be eight three-minute rounds, fought with 10-ounce gloves and broadcast live on Netflix. Financial incentives are significant, with reports putting the purse at $184 million. A contractual caveat limits Joshua’s weigh-in to 245 pounds, a nod to the natural size discrepancy between the fighters. Despite the weight difference, Paul has exuded confidence, predicting a knockout victory and telling critics this is “not an AI simulation” but a legitimate heavyweight showdown.

Both Paul and Joshua have faced reactions ranging from skepticism to incredulity. Joshua, known for his power and résumé against boxing’s best, has 25 knockouts among his 28 wins and appears less concerned by Paul’s bravado, instead promising, “Jake or anyone can get this work. No mercy […] I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

Woodley knows firsthand the kind of chaos Paul brings to the ring and believes that element alone means Joshua cannot simply coast. The decisive factor, in Woodley’s mind, may be which version of Joshua shows up and how Paul adapts moving up to true heavyweight competition. Drawing from his own experience, Woodley insists that the outcome is not guaranteed, stating, “When you have knockout power, belief in yourself, speed, and agility, you always have a chance.”

Paul’s professional career, which began in 2020, includes 12 wins in 13 fights, with the lone defeat coming against Tommy Fury. Joshua, with 32 fights to his name, remains one of boxing’s most recognizable and respected names, his legacy including bouts with Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, and others.