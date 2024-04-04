Video – YouTube star Jake Paul folds Soundcloud rapper Lil Pump with a vicious body blow

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is done with punching bags. Instead, he’s honing his skills using Soundcloud rappers.

Earlier this week, ‘The Problem Child’ welcomed Lil Pump to his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast. Halfway through the interview, the ‘Gucci Gang’ musician asked Paul to punch him in the stomach as hard as he could, just so he could experience the sensation. Paul was happy to oblige and donned a pair of boxing gloves.

They climbed into a ring and Lil Pump raised his arms, ready for the worst. Paul didn’t hold back, unleashing a left to the body that sent the mumble rapper crashing to the canvas and yelling in pain.

Jake Paul dropped Lil Pump 😂 pic.twitter.com/v5X0FdC7Oa — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 4, 2024

“I told you not to do it!!” Paul quipped as Lil Pump continued wailing.

Questions surrounding Jake Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson continue to dominate headlines

Jake Paul is hoping for a similar result on July 20 when he returns to the boxing ring for a clash with former unified heavyweight world champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. The bout is scheduled to emanate from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of the Dallas Cowboys. The fight will also air exclusively on Netflix to its 260 million subscribers around the world, marking the first time that the streaming giant broadcasts a live combat sports event.

Expected to be one of the most watched fights in combat sports history, the announcement of Paul vs. Tyson immediately earned criticism from pundits, the key issue being the massive age gap between the 27-year-old Paul and the 57-year-old Tyson.

Given the 30+ year difference between the two, many questions continue to surround the bout’s sanctioning. No official announcements have been made, but early rumors suggested that the two parties were aiming to have the contest sanctioned as a professional bout rather than an exhibition match.

However, a potential ruleset being passed around on social media claims that the matchup will be contested in 16-ounce gloves with two-minute rounds and no official judges. There would only be a winner if a KO or TKO occurred.

Whether or not any of that proves to be true is a different story.