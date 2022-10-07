Jake Paul is ready to open up the checkbook for NBA All-Star Draymond Green after a leaked video of him knocking out a teammate went viral.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the four-time NBA Champion appears to be trash-talking with teammate Jordan Poole. After a few seconds, Green casually approaches Poole and gets directly in his face. Poole aggressively pushes Green away prompting the one-time defensive player of the year to throw a superman punch that immediately dropped his teammate. Other players on the court immediately rushed over to break up the confrontation, but by then, the damage had already been done.



SIGN DRAYMOND FOR THE UFC IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/I41OqaH0yF — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 7, 2022

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green Big Money Following Viral Video

Never one to let an opportunity pass by, YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul immediately took to Twitter, offering $10 million to box under his Most Valuable Promotions banner.

“Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view,” Paul tweeted while tagging Green. “Who you want?”

Jake Paul makes a lucrative offer to NBA player Draymond Green after video surfaced of Green punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice. pic.twitter.com/NZrBn3BV0Z — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 7, 2022

At 32 years old, Draymond Green is widely considered to be one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history. However, Green also carries the distinction of being one of the most notorious players when it comes to aggression on the court. While some say Green is simply a physical player, there are those that call his actions downright dirty on the court.

Nevertheless, that type of emotion and physicality is exactly what promoters like Jake Paul look for in professional athletes so it’s no surprise that ‘The Problem Child’ immediately threw out an offer to the former NBA defensive player of the year. Of course, it remains to be seen if Jake Paul is serious in his offer or if he is just attempting to steal some of the media attention that the video clip has received. As of this writing, the video has nearly 20 million views.

On October 29th, Paul will return to the squared circle when he faces UFC legend, Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva. It will be his toughest test to date after winning his first five professional fights. For Silva, it will be his third appearance inside the squared circle. In June 2021, he scored a split decision win over boxing icon Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and followed that up three months later with a first-round knockout of former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

