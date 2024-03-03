Jake Paul welcomes ‘Light work’ fight with Ryan Garcia after KO win overnight: ‘I’m a better boxer than you’

Off the back of last night’s first round TKO win over Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico, polarizing professional oxer, Jake Paul has warned former world championship holder, Ryan Garcia from chasing a fight with him in the future – claiming it would end badly for the 25-year-old.

Paul, who made his tenth professional walk to the squared circle overnight in San Juan, turned in a dominant opening round TKO win over the above-mentioned former Golden Gloves winner, the overmatched, Bourland.

And improving his winning spree to three consecutive fights, the Ohio native added Bourland to a string of wins over Andre August, and a decision shutout success against former UFC lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz.

Calling for a showdown with current super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez in the future, Paul was hit with a warning of his own from former interim WBC lightweight titleholder, Garcia – who vowed to put an end to the social media star’s fleeting boxing career once and for all.

“Okay enough, it’s on I’m going to have to do this!” Ryan Garcia posted on his official X account. “I’m going to end this JAKE PAUL BOXING THING. BRING IT ON JAKE I’M DEAD F*CKING SERIOUS F*CK YOU! HIT MY TEAM UP.”

Replying to Garcia’s offer of a future showdown, Paul claimed was an outright better boxer than the former world championship holder, describing a pairing as “light work”.

Jake Paul welcomes Ryan Garcia fight in the future

“Ryan (Garcia), I love you.” Jake Paul said after last night’s win. “You know that, bro. But you’ve got to chill out. Because there’s a line and you just seem like you’re losing your mind, and acting thirsty and desperate and saying you’re a billionaire when you had one money fight.”

“I’m just saying, just chill, bro,” Jake Paul continued. “But if you do want to fight, that’s, to me, light work. You’ve got no footwork. And as long as you’ve been in the game, I’m a better boxer than you.”

