Jake Paul says he would be willing to fight Nate Diaz for free as long as UFC President, Dana White, meets ahislist of his demands.

Last night, in a surprising twist, Dana White admitted that it may be the best move for one of his biggest stars, Nate Diaz, to fight Jake Paul, who has had very public and ongoing beef with White.

“So listen, we’re trying to do the best we can,” Dana White said in an interview with MacLife. “We’re trying not to sh*t on anybody and disrespect anybody, but it’s not like we’re talking about Kamaru Usman here. We’re talking about Nate Diaz. Nate’s won one fight in five years, so we’re trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul. That’s a fight that makes sense.” (H/T MMA Fighting).

It obviously would not take long for Paul to reply, who seems to take joy in attempting to annoy White at every opportunity. The American would tweet “Dana – I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare.

Sweetener: I will fight for free.“

Jake Paul In The UFC?

Although the idea may be fun to those observing from without the MMA bubble, the likelihood of White or the UFC brass giving the green light for Paul to step into the Octagon is very low.

Whilst Paul now has some boxing experience paired with some wrestling in high school, he is nowhere near the level it takes to fight in the UFC.

A fight with any of the names he has been calling out would be undoubtedly uncompetitive and with the majority of fighters he calls out competing at 20-40lbs lower than him, they wouldn’t even be in the same weight class. Not to mention the reaction of the hardcore fans who tune in every week and purchase PPVs would be far from positive.

White did attempt something similar when he signed WWE star CM Punk, who lost both fights in the UFC, becoming somewhat of a running inside joke among MMA fans.

However, when speaking to Jake’s older brother, Logan, White said that he would never say never when Paul [Logan] asked him about fighting in the UFC. “You have wrestling and boxing,” White said, “I’m not saying no. I’m not saying no,”

Dana White discussing Jake Paul

Would you like to see Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul in the UFC?