Mike Tyson responds to Jake Paul’s $5 million offer: ‘He should offer more’

Former world heavyweight champion boxing maestro, Mike Tyson has scoffed at opponent, Jake Paul’s $5,000,000 wager to sport a tattoo with his name on it if he can’t last more than four rounds in their boxing match next month — claiming he would need to up the stake by a considerable number.

Tyson, a former undisputed heavyweight champion in professional boxing, has been out of action since he suffered a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride back in 2005, which came as his second consecutive knockout loss against Danny Williams the year prior.

As for Paul, the polarizing puncher and social media influencer, turned in his tenth professional boxing win over the summer, landing an eventual sixth round knockout success over former UFC contender turned BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry.

Mike Tyson turns down tattoo wager from Jake Paul ahead of boxing fight

And just weeks out from their massive heavyweight fight in Arlington, Texas, Tyson responded to a wager from Paul — which would see the New Yoker receive a $5,000,000 payday should he compete past the fourth round, however, if he was to suffer a knockout loss before then, he would then have to be tattooed with the phrase, “I love Jake Paul.

“He (Jake Paul) should pay more,” Mike Tyson told USA TODAY Sports during a recent interview. “Tell him probably about 20 (million). Listen, I don’t expect him to come head on and fight me, so I’ll have to catch him for a couple of rounds.”

And while the pairing between Tyson and Paul has been massively scrutinized amid the former’s age and time away from professional boxing, Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn claimed he for one would not be tuning into the Netflix broadcasted headliner to view the pairing.

“I think it’s a huge shame that one of the biggest legends of the sport comes back 20 years after everybody knew he shouldn’t be boxing anymore. At 55 or however old he is. He’s 58? Jesus Christ, he’s nearly 60. Like, you have no respect for the sport of boxing if you put Mike Tyson in a ring at 58 years of age. And if he gets hurt, then it’s on those people… I’ll watch Katie Taylor and then I’ll leave. I can’t watch that.”