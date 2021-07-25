Jake Paul says his team is currently in talks with Conor McGregor’s about a potential fight.

The YouTuber transitioned to boxing in 2020 and has so far picked up three professional wins against extremely low-level opponents in AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, and Ben Askren.

Since moving into combat sports, Paul has made no secret about his desire to square off against McGregor who has for the most part attempted to distance himself from the internet celebrity – although he hasn’t totally ruled out a potential fight.

The 24-year-old has spent a lot of the last year trying to troll ‘Notorious’ into a fight. Most recently, he dropped 0,000 on a chain that features McGregor immediately after his knockout loss to Dustin Poirier from UFC 257.

In a recent interview with The Heard, Paul spoke with optimism about a potential fight with McGregor.

“I think it will happen. Look, I mean, I’m the money fight for Conor McGregor right now,” Paul said. There is no other fighter right now who is on a bigger level than me that is calling out Conor McGregor and wants to fight Conor.

“Our team is in touch with his team and there’s talks of it actually happening. And people at first thought I was just joking when I said I wanted to fight him. But now it’s as real as it gets, it’s more real than ever and by the way, if we do fight, I’m going to knock him out.” (Transcribed by SportBible)

To have any hope of securing a lucrative fight with McGregor, Paul must first get by Tyron Woodley on August 29. The former UFC champion is considered by most the first true test of Paul’s short fight career as he is an active fighter who has been competing against the best for more than a decade now.

Do you believe Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor will ever happen?