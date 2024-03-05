UFC veteran Michael Bisping brands boxing star Jake Paul a ‘Bully’: ‘He’s disrespecting the sport’

Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bisping has laid into professional boxing star, Jake Paul a “bully” off the back of the Ohio native’s one-sided first round TKO win over Ryan Bourland over the course of the weekend, claiming the outspoken social media star is “disrespecting” the sport.

Bisping, a former undisputed middleweight champion and current color-commentator under the banner of the UFC, has further claimed that the 10-fight professional boxing veteran is “conning” his fans with his overmatched fight against former Golden Gloves champion, Bourland – before calling for a future fight with super middleweight kingpin, Canelo Alvarez.

“Jake Paul was always destined to win this fight [with Ryan Bourland] and you all are the suckers if you paid for this fight,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Now I know most people didn’t. Unfortunately, his opponent was utter dog-sh*t and couldn’t make it through one round. ‘How was he able to get it done?’ Oh, he’s just so good. He expected a second round but my God, the guy did it in round one.”

“… He (Jake Paul) is disrespecting the sport of boxing,” Bisping explained. “He is disrespecting all the people who worked their way up. But more importantly, he’s conning the fans. If Ryan Bourland is your next Uber driver, give him five stars and a good tip. Beating people you know you can beat, that’s called being a bully.”

Jake Paul talks potential MMA debut

Weighing up a quickfire comeback to the squared circle ahead of a potential mixed martial arts debut later this year, Ohio native, Paul has, however, ruled out the prospect of a future fight with former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, first and foremost.

“Anyone who can get out of their [UFC] contract, I’ll fight,” Jake Paul told assembled media after his win over the weekend. “That’s easy work, as far as I am concerned. I do want to do a PFL MMA match – it just has to be the right opponent. But Nate (Diaz) did duck my $15,000,000 offer, so we’ll see who else is on the chopping block.

“Tony Ferguson? He said he wanted to fight? I don’t want to see him go out like that – that would be sad,” Jake Paul explained. “He’s a great guy. We don’t want that for Tony.”

