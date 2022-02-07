Jake Paul says he won’t be transitioning to MMA anytime soon but he imagines he will eventually “be doing some damage” in the sport after he gets to grips with some fundamentals.

During a recent interview with FOX Business, Paul was asked if he plans to transition to MMA in the immediate future.



“I won’t be doing MMA anytime soon but eventually I think I could see myself doing a fight because I have a wrestling background,” Paul replied. “So, if I just learn how to do some kicks, Jiu-Jitsu, rear-naked chokes, then I could be doing some damage in there.”

Jake Paul Recently Called For A Fight With Khabib Nurmagomedov

The former Disney actor has been carving out a boxing career for himself since 2020. The internet celebrity is yet to face an actual boxer but is 5-0 as a pro and has beaten the likes of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley inside the square circle.

In January, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media to let Paul know that he would always have a home in MMA with his new fight promotion. Paul seemed open to joining Eagle FC but only if he got the chance to fight Nurmagomedov in his promotional debut.

по рукам. только если я буду драться с тобой первым.



deal. only if I fight you first. https://t.co/4oRAZq8Ez3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 23, 2022

The YouTuber has since claimed that Khabib or anyone else hoping to bring him to MMA will have to fork up at least $25 million.

“I would need more than what I make in boxing to risk going into MMA right now. People would have to come $25, $35 million dollars to just start the conversation with me, Paul said on The MMA Hour.

“I would fight Khabib in MMA if they wanted to make that offer,” Paul added. “Cause that would be exciting. That would excite me, especially if I had more time to train.

“That would be a massive fight. Probably a million, 2 million pay-per-view buys and all I would have to do is work on my wrestling skills. Cause I could outstrike him standing up.”

Do you think Jake Paul could be successful in MMA?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.