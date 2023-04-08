Professional boxer, Jake Paul has confirmed plans to make an expected move to professional mixed martial arts later this year, if not the beginning of next year with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) – claiming he and his team and working on “another massive fight”.

Paul, who boasts a 6-1 professional boxing record, most recently headlined a pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia against Manchester native, Tommy Fury – the younger half brother of current undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Dropping his first professional loss, the outspoken Ohio native suffered a split decision defeat against the reality television star, snapping a perfect professional record which included victories over former UFC champions, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley – as well as former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship gold holder, Ben Askren.

Jake Paul provides update on impending MMA debut

Speaking with the PFL during the promotion’s PFL 2 event last night, Paul, who recently inked a multi-year contract with the emerging mixed martial arts organization, confirmed plans were currently earmarked for him to make a late, end of 2023 professional mixed martial arts bow – if not a 2024 landing, instead.

“So I need about a year or so, and then I’m gonna be ready, and I’m excited to be doing it with the PFL,” Jake Paul said. “And hopefully, we can lock down a big name, because I want to challenge myself. People think I’m crazy, which I am, but I like doing things differently. And, since the beginning of this whole like influencer boxing thing, I’ve always said that I wanted to do MMA. So, for me, I’m excited to do it, and to be doing it at the PFL.”

“I’m revisiting the drawing board, going back to the basics, and changing some things around with my team, and we’re assessing who it is that I’m gonna fight next,” Jake Paul explained. “There’s some really big names out there. We’re talking to multiple different teams, trying to make another massive fight. So stay tuned and hopefully you’ll hear an announcement from me soon.”