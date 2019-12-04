Jairzinho Rozenstruik Wants To Fight Ngannou After Beating Overeem

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik plans to call out number one contender Francis Ngannou if he beats Alistair Overeem at UFC Washington this weekend.

Rozenstruik has had a quick rise to the top of the heavyweight ranks. He is a short notice replacement for Saturdays main event fight with the veteran Overeem. Walt Harris was originally slated to face the Dutchman but was forced out of the fight due to his unfortunate and well publicized family issues.

The 31-year-old Rozenstruik is fresh off a quick knockout win over MMA legend Andrei Arlovski. Just 29 seconds was all it took for the decorated kickboxer to put down ‘The Pitbull’ last month.

Prehaps looking past Overeem during his conversation with Ariel Helwani, Rozenstruik said hes gunning for Ngannou because he’s a massive challenge and it would be a fun fight between two big scary guys. (H/T Ariel Helwani MMA Show)

“For me, beating Alistair Overeem means a lot, but the fight I’m looking for is the Francis Ngannou fight. He’s a big, scary guy and I think that’s amazing. You put two big heavyweights who are strong and hit hard to create a bomb in the Octagon. I like exciting fights. To me, that would be a great fight. That’s the goal for now,” Rozenstruik said.

“We’re looking to be the best fighter in the world. In order to be the best, you have to beat the best. We are professionals and I like that fight, me against Francis Ngannou, two big scary guys. That’s exciting for me, that’s a big challenge. I really want to do that challenge also for myself and also to entertain the UFC fans. I think everybody wants to see that fight.”

Rozenstruik holds a perfect 9-0 record which includes three wins inside the UFC octagon. Overeem though is certainly his toughest test to date. The decorated Dutch fighter is riding a two-fight win streak. He’ll be confident of making it three in and row and ending Rozenstruik’s hopes of securing a fight with Ngannou.

Does Jairzinho Rozenstruik deserve a fight with Francis Ngannou if he beats Alistair Overeem at UFC Washington?