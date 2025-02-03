Report – Jairzinho Rozenstruik released from contract after UFC Saudi Arabia loss

Veteran striking talent, Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been released from his contract with the promotion following his disappointing UFC Saudi Arabia decision loss against Russian puncher, Sergei Pavlovich over the weekend, bringing an end to his six year tenure inside the Octagon.

Rozenstruik, who entered his showdown with former interim title chaser, Pavlovich as the current number nine ranked contender at the heavyweight limit, saw his two-fight winning run halted in his forgettable judging loss to the form, following a pair of successive victories over both Shamil Gaziev in a main event spot, as well as Australian knockout puncher, Tai Tuivasa.

However, according to the automated outlet, UFC Roster Watch on social media — and as reported by MMA Mania reporter, Alex Behunin, Surimane native, Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been released from his contract with the promotion, ending his tenure which dated back to a 2019 debut.

“I can confirm Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been released from the UFC,” Behunin posted on X.

I can confirm Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been released from the UFC — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 3, 2025

During his tenure with the promotion, Rozenstruik featured in six separate main event outings, and landed notable victories over names including former title challenger, Alistair Overeem in a huge come-from-behind knockout win, as well as ex-champions, Junior dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski.

In more recent years, Rozenstruik, 36, landed other wins over Augusto Sakai, Chris Daukaus, and the above-mentioned Gaziev and Tuivasa.

To begin his professional career in mixed martial arts following his transition from professional kickboxing, Rozenstruik turned in ten consecutive triumphs on the trot in his first ten fights, including his rallying knockout win against Dutch veteran, Overeem.