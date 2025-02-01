Sergei Pavlovich outworks Jairzinho Rozenstruik for decision victory – UFC Saudi Arabia Highlights

Former interim heavyweight championship challenger, Sergei Pavlovich has snapped his two-fight losing skid tonight on the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over perennial contender, Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Pavlovich, who entered tonight’s pivotal main card clash with Suriname striker, Rozenstruik off the back of a knockout loss to current interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall, and compatriot, Alexander Volkov.

As for Rozenstruik, the current number nine ranked heavyweight challenger saw his own two-fight rise halted following a pair of victories against both Shamil Gaziev, and Australian fan-favorite, Tai Tuivasa.

Showing off his elite punching ability and setups tonight — to land a pair of knockdowns in the first and second rounds against opponent, Rozenstruik, Pavlovich would also display some of his overlooked grappling and wrestling ability en route to his unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) win over the veteran kickboxing talent.

Below, catch the highlights from Sergei Pavlovich’s win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Saudi Arabia