Jafel Filho Taps Out Clayton Carpenter with Nasty Kimura – UFC Rio Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter - UFC Rio Highlights

Jafel Filho delivered a highlight-reel submission finish against Clayton Carpenter at UFC Rio on Saturday.

Filho landed a nice right hand early on, prompting Carpenter to clinch up against the fence. That proved to be a mistake as the Brazilian scored a slick trip, dragging Carpenter down to the mat and immediately taking his back. Filho went fishing for a rear-naked choke, but Carpenter managed to reverse the position.

In doing so, Carpenter left his arm open for a kimura. Filho immediately jumped on it and re-reversed the position, forcing his opponent to tap out.

Official Result: Jafel Filho def. Clayton Carpenter via submission (kimura) at 4:42 of Round 1.

READ MORE:  At UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira Has World Title on His Mind: "Another step forward, closer to my dream"

Check Out Highlights From Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter at UFC Rio:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts