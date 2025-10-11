Jafel Filho Taps Out Clayton Carpenter with Nasty Kimura – UFC Rio Highlights

Jafel Filho delivered a highlight-reel submission finish against Clayton Carpenter at UFC Rio on Saturday.

Filho landed a nice right hand early on, prompting Carpenter to clinch up against the fence. That proved to be a mistake as the Brazilian scored a slick trip, dragging Carpenter down to the mat and immediately taking his back. Filho went fishing for a rear-naked choke, but Carpenter managed to reverse the position.

In doing so, Carpenter left his arm open for a kimura. Filho immediately jumped on it and re-reversed the position, forcing his opponent to tap out.

Official Result: Jafel Filho def. Clayton Carpenter via submission (kimura) at 4:42 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter at UFC Rio:

Jafel Filho with the kimura submission at #UFCRio 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0Pc3ErwCIG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 11, 2025