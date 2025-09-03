Jade Jorand vs. Sammy-Jo Luxton Officially Booked in the PFL for September

The PFL has officially scheduled a women’s strawweight bout between Jade Jorand and Sammy-Jo Luxton for its upcoming PFL Europe event in Nantes, France, set to take place on September 26, 2025. The fight marks a significant opportunity for both fighters as they prepare to compete on a prominent European MMA stage.

Jade Jorand vs. Sammy-Jo Luxton

Jade Jorand (4-3) will be competing in front of her home crowd for the first time in her MMA career. Jorand, a former Bellator kickboxing champion, has transitioned into mixed martial arts with a solid record and aims to build momentum in the PFL.

Known for her striking background rooted in karate, Jorand brings a diverse skill set to the cage. She aims to leverage her striking experience to control the fight and secure a victory on home soil as part of the PFL Europe tournament. This event will be a key moment in Jorand’s career.

Her opponent, Sammy-Jo Luxton (2-1), is a fighter based in Manchester, England, known for her Muay Thai background. Luxton will be competing in the strawweight division for the first time after previously fighting at flyweight.

This weight drop is significant as she adapts her style and conditioning to the demands of the strawweight class. Luxton has shown promising potential in her short professional MMA career, combining a striking-heavy approach with growing grappling skills.

The event at The Zenith Nantes Metropole features several key matchups, with Jorand versus Luxton highlighted as a women’s strawweight showcase bout. This card also includes notable fighters like Abdoul Abdouraguimov and Amin Ayoub, signaling a diverse and competitive night of action.

Jorand brings local support and experience in the PFL, while Luxton’s move down to strawweight and evolving MMA experience adds an interesting dynamic. Both fighters have clear motivations to make an impact and progress within the league’s European competition.

The event date is confirmed for September 26, 2025.