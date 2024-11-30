Exclusive | Jade Jorand looking for titles in Karate Combat and the UFC

France’s Jade Jorand just earned an impactful debut in Karate Combat and is looking to collect organization gold in 2025. Speaking in an interview with LowKickMMA, ‘The Princess; outlines her past and also future goals.

Jade Jorand

Growing up, Jade Jorand tried every sport imaginable but simply did not excel in any of them. But she found her calling at the age of nine with kickboxing. She explained:

“It’s true! I did all kinds of dance and tennis, but I was so bad. My dad did kickboxing, so my parents had me try it when I was nine. They also wanted me to learn self-defense since I was starting middle school and taking the bus alone. At first, I was bad at that too and really scared. But two or three years later, my coach told me I was going to fight. I was like, “What? Me?” But I won, and after that, I wanted to keep winning.”

She collected European titles under both Muay Thai and K-1 kickboxing rules. The first professional match for ‘The Princess’ was under Bellator Kickboxing in which she won via incredible head kick knockout. Jade Jorand continued:

“It felt so great—it’s the best memory of my life. I was so stressed because making that fight happen was hard. She was a world champ with over 60 fights, and it was my debut. The French commission even had to write a letter saying I was capable of competing with her. Everyone was telling me, “Just do your best,” and I was like, “What are you talking about? I’m going to win this fight.” When I knocked her out, I felt amazing. It’s still the best memory of my life.”

NASTY head-kick knock out by Jade Jorand against Silvia La Notte at Bellator Kickboxing. pic.twitter.com/r9r78a04RU — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) October 12, 2019

Karate Combat

Earlier this year she jumped into Karate Combat and won her debut by first round finish. On December 19 at Katate Combat 51, Jade Jorand will take on Saba Nabavinejad in a title eliminator and the winner will fight for gold in 2025. The French striker is looking to take world titles in both Karate Combat and the UFC during her career.