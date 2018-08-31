Jackson-Wink Fighter Vows To Give Donald Cerrone A ‘Beautiful Death’

Jackson-Wink fighter Mike Perry has vowed to give Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone a ‘Spartan worthy beautiful death’ at UFC Denver.

Cerrone made headlines earlier this week on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He publicly lambasted his former team Jackson-Wink MMA. Claiming that the once fabled gym had since lost its luster. Coach Winkeljohn wasted little time firing back at Cerrone. Claiming he had never seen anyone as narcissistic as Cerrone in his life. Former longtime teammate Diego Sanchez even weighed in on the matter.

Now “Platinum” Perry has responded.

Perry, who is a known jokester, tweeted Youtube celebrity Logan Paul. The tweet was meant to be a dig at Cerrone for claiming that any old “bum” off the street can come train at Jackson-Wink.

I respect @LoganPaul because unlike all you #Tweeters he got his *** in the ring and fought. He goes to the gym and works. Doesn’t just talk ****. You damn right #Anybody #Anytime #Anyplace walk in off the street and we’re so good we can show anyone the light 💡 #JesusLikedBums — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 31, 2018

Perry then turned his attention directly toward Cerrone. Saying that “Cowboy” has no idea what money problems are. And adding that he will, in fact, give Cerrone a “Spartan beautiful death.”

Plus idk why @Cowboycerrone is acting like we ain’t in this **** about the money. He’s oblivious because he always had money. I’m a broke hungry fuckin lion and I’m glad you didn’t die in the scuba dive so I can kill you in the #Octagon ima give you that Spartan #BeautifulDeath — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 31, 2018