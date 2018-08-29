It’s apparently time that “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone absolutely destroys Jackson-Wink MMA.

Cerrone is gearing up for a fight against Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver, Colorado. But as “Cowboy” tells it, there just may be some dissension in the ranks over at his longtime camp Jackson-Wink.

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier today (Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018) Cerrone explained how he found himself in a rather uncomfortable position heading into his fight with Perry.

“I went to talk to Greg and Wink and say, ‘Hey, this guy’s brand new to the gym. He’s only been here one camp, a couple of months. I don’t think that it’s okay for him to come in and call me out. That’s not right. So if he is doing that, I don’t think we should allow him to train here for this fight,’” Cerrone said. “Then f*ck*ng Winkeljohn tells me, ‘I thought you called him out’, he’s just a sh*t-*ss and lies to your face, so to me he was like, ‘Sure, no problem, we’ll clear it up and we won’t have any issues.’”

Cerrone said that Winkeljohn called him the very next day. The team met and decided that Perry could train at the gym for his upcoming fight against Cerrone himself. “Cowboy” has a theory, that is, he has always directly dealt with coach Greg Jackson on all financial dealing. However, Perry’s dealings were directly through coach Winkeljohn.

Cerrone feels that longtime coach Greg Jackson should’ve had his back on this one.

“With Greg, his name is on that building. It’s Jackson-Wink. Jackson-f*ck*ng-Wink,” Cerrone said. “When it came time to pick the decision and they said, ‘We want to go with Perry.’ Why the f*ck didn’t you stand — because Greg’s still with me — he’s like, ‘I’ll just come to the ranch and we’ll sort this out.’ And I’m like, ‘What the f*ck are you talking about?’ You tell me I can’t come into the Jackson-Wink gym, but you’re going to backdoor and come into my f*cking house and we’re going to train to fight while Perry’s there at the gym.” “You see everything he does and then you’re going to come and you’re going to train me, not to mention you’re holding classes there and — you might not be training him to beat me, but there’s a lot of people there that have trained with me for f*ck*ng years. So to me, that was the point I was saying. Can we just not have him there for this camp?”

Cerrone stated that ever since Jackson and Winkeljohn partnered up back in 2007, that the training has been subpar. Cerrone blames Winkeljohn for putting profit over the quality and individuality of training. He also believes that Winkeljohn was none too happy about his decision to branch off and create his own gym, the BMF Ranch.

“When Winklejohn merged over, all the big pros left, it turned into a puppy mill,” Cerrone said. “Back when Greg had it, and it was its own school, you couldn’t turn up to a pro class. Some guy couldn’t just come here, knock on your door, and the next thing you know he has shin pads on and he’s sparring.” “Literally at the new gym, bums come in off the street — I swear to God — and will come in and put stuff on and fight. That’s a true story. Random bums off the street. That would never happen back in the day.”

Cerrone believes that mismanagement of fighters is the number one reason why the gym isn’t the powerhouse it once was. At one point Jackson-Wink was the marquee destination for elite fighters.