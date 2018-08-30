Mike Winkeljohn Responds To Donald Cerrone’s Verbal Assault

Following an all-out assault on his gym, now is the moment Mike Winkeljohn responds to Donald Cerrone’s claims.

The longtime UFC vet took JacksonWink MMA to task on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. ‘Cowboy’ suggested that the famous gym has begun to take ‘bums off the street’ in a ‘puppy mill’-like atmosphere.

Much of the division came supposedly came from Cerrone’s upcoming opponent mike Perry training at JacksonWink. Winkeljohn fired back at Cerrone in a response to MMAjunkie, insisting the discord had been brewing forever. The storied coach insisted that the fan favorite was actually to blame due to his selfishness:

“I put up with it for a long time because Greg has the biggest heart in the world,” Winkeljohn said. “He’s like my little brother. But at the same time, it was causing division. “And by the way, of the teams that went out there, I think it’s 100 percent of people lost, because ‘Cowboy’ wants to do what he wants to do on his timeframe, and it didn’t work for the fighters that train out there at the gym. So that made our percentage look bad, because we lost a lot of fights because of it. “If Perry wasn’t at my gym, I’m so much happier now that I got rid of the division in my gym (and) somebody that doesn’t want to help others and wants to do his own thing. It has absolutely nothing to do with Perry, and everything to do with Perry.”

Cerrone blasted JacksonWink’s new pupils and coaches, especially wrestling specialist Chad Smith. Winkeljohn stood by the gym’s fighters and coaches, blasting ‘Cowboy’ for how selfish he became:

“What would ‘Cowboy’ do if it was his gym? Well let me think. If I wanted to go into his gym use it when I wanted to, not be respectful, not help others, pull people and coaches away from the gym, and do things for myself, and then tell the new gym not to work with this person they’ve been working with because it’s all about yourself, what would ‘Cowboy’ do? I know what ‘Cowboy’ would do: The same thing I did, and that was basically, ‘Sorry kids, (expletive) that.’”

The gloves are off between ‘Cowboy’ and his onetime home base. It appears the bad blood runs deep, and we most likely haven’t heard the end of this one.